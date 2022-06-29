Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Medical facilities In Ctg Increase Remarkably

CMCH upgraded to 2,200-bed hospital from 1,313

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 28: The Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the only public and referral hospital for more than 40 million people in the 11 districts of Chattogram Division, has been upgraded to a 2200-bed hospital from the existing 1313-bed.
In this connection, the Ministry of Health already sent a letter to the Director of CMCH.
"With this increase in the serving capacity of the CMCH, the medical facilities in the port city have now been remarkably increased," CMCH Director Brigadier General M Shamim Ahsan told the Daily Observer.
informing that a five-member committee has been constituted in this regard, he said, "The committee will recommend the number of manpower and infrastructural facilities required to upgrade the hospital. The committee will also recommend the allocation needed from the ministry for this purpose. The committee will submit their recommendation within the current year."
"Two new buildings will be built for the accommodation of the additional number of patients," the CMCH director said, adding, "Presently we get the fund for 1313 patients from the government."
The Chattogram Medical College Hospital was inaugurated with a capacity of only 500 beds in 1969 to provide medical care to the inhabitants of the then greater Chattogram Division which included greater Sylhet also at that time.
The 11 districts of the Chattogram Division are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Noakhali, Feni, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria.
Shamim Ahsan said the total number of beds is 1313 in the hospital, but we provide treatment to more than 3000 patients every day. So, the additional patients are being forced to receive treatment staying on the floor for the shortage of beds. Meanwhile, the Chattogram General Hospital has been upgraded to a 250-bed hospital, although the hospital still has the facilities to serve only 200 patients.
There are two more hospitals in Chattogram run by the army and navy; the 200-bed Combined Military Hospital and the 50-bed Navy Hospital.
Besides, several hospitals in Chattogram, run by different social and autonomous organisations, are rendering medical services to the patients. The 350-bed Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital, 150-bed Chattogram Port Hospital, 100-bed Memon Maternity Hospital, 25-bed Mustafa Hakim Maternity and 25-bed Bandertila Maternity Hospital, all are run by the Chattogram City Corporation, are also providing medical services to residents of Chattogram.
Among other hospitals in the port city are 200-bed Ma O Shishu Hospital, 100-bed Eye Infirmary Hospital managed by a voluntary organisation Bangladesh National Society for the Blind, 120-bed Jameson Red Crescent Maternity Hospital run by the Red Crescent, and 92-bed Bangladesh Railway Hospital.
Besides, many private clinics with a total of 2,043 beds in are providing medical services to the residents of the port city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 dead in India building collapse
46 migrants found dead in trailer truck in Texas
Journos laud PM for building Padma Bridge, giving conspirators a befitting reply  
Many people over-exaggerating impact of sanctions: US ambassador
CMCH upgraded to 2,200-bed hospital from 1,313
Protests at DU against attacks on teachers in Savar, Narail
Dengue cases keep rising
College teacher ‘beaten by students with cricket stump’ dies in Savar


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft