CMCH upgraded to 2,200-bed hospital from 1,313

CHATTOGRAM Jun 28: The Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the only public and referral hospital for more than 40 million people in the 11 districts of Chattogram Division, has been upgraded to a 2200-bed hospital from the existing 1313-bed.

In this connection, the Ministry of Health already sent a letter to the Director of CMCH.

"With this increase in the serving capacity of the CMCH, the medical facilities in the port city have now been remarkably increased," CMCH Director Brigadier General M Shamim Ahsan told the Daily Observer.

informing that a five-member committee has been constituted in this regard, he said, "The committee will recommend the number of manpower and infrastructural facilities required to upgrade the hospital. The committee will also recommend the allocation needed from the ministry for this purpose. The committee will submit their recommendation within the current year."

"Two new buildings will be built for the accommodation of the additional number of patients," the CMCH director said, adding, "Presently we get the fund for 1313 patients from the government."

The Chattogram Medical College Hospital was inaugurated with a capacity of only 500 beds in 1969 to provide medical care to the inhabitants of the then greater Chattogram Division which included greater Sylhet also at that time.

The 11 districts of the Chattogram Division are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Noakhali, Feni, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria.

Shamim Ahsan said the total number of beds is 1313 in the hospital, but we provide treatment to more than 3000 patients every day. So, the additional patients are being forced to receive treatment staying on the floor for the shortage of beds. Meanwhile, the Chattogram General Hospital has been upgraded to a 250-bed hospital, although the hospital still has the facilities to serve only 200 patients.

There are two more hospitals in Chattogram run by the army and navy; the 200-bed Combined Military Hospital and the 50-bed Navy Hospital.

Besides, several hospitals in Chattogram, run by different social and autonomous organisations, are rendering medical services to the patients. The 350-bed Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital, 150-bed Chattogram Port Hospital, 100-bed Memon Maternity Hospital, 25-bed Mustafa Hakim Maternity and 25-bed Bandertila Maternity Hospital, all are run by the Chattogram City Corporation, are also providing medical services to residents of Chattogram.

Among other hospitals in the port city are 200-bed Ma O Shishu Hospital, 100-bed Eye Infirmary Hospital managed by a voluntary organisation Bangladesh National Society for the Blind, 120-bed Jameson Red Crescent Maternity Hospital run by the Red Crescent, and 92-bed Bangladesh Railway Hospital.

Besides, many private clinics with a total of 2,043 beds in are providing medical services to the residents of the port city.










