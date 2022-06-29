Protests at DU against attacks on teachers in Savar, Narail



Students of Dhaka University rallied at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus on Tuesday against the harassment of teachers in attacks at Savar and Narail. photo : Observer

On Tuesday, students of Dhaka University gathered at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus to call for legal measures against the culprits.

They demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators after trial. The protesters also called on the authorities to ensure security for the Hindu community and other minority groups.

A class 10 student fatally struck Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a teacher at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Savar's Ashulia, with a cricket stump on Jun 25. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

A video of locals and students putting a garland of shoes around a Hindu college principal's neck after accusing him of belittling Islam in Narail also caused massive outrage. Swapan Kumar Biswas, the principal Mirzapur United College, has since gone into hiding, according to his family.

The angry Muslim locals ad students said Swapan attempted to protect a pupil of his faith after the student uploaded a post on Facebook in support of Nupur Sharma, a leader of India's ruling BJP who recently created a controversy with her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

At Dhaka University, teachers also joined the protests. "When I speak here as a teacher, I don't feel secure. Even as a teacher at Dhaka University, I feel threatened because I belong to the Hindu community. Each teacher from the community is suffering from a lack of security," said Professor Mihir Lal Saha, proctor of Jagannath Hall.

He said religious harmony can only be achieved after every element of communalism is completely uprooted. "Otherwise, Bangladesh will become another Pakistan or Afghanistan. Now is the time to address the issue and identify the schemers. They should be brought to trial."

Prof Saha also criticised the Dhaka University Teachers Association for their silence on the issue and called for it to take a public stand. A generation that put a garland of shoes around a teacher's neck or kills a teacher by hitting him with a cricket stump should face immediate consequences, said Kajol Das, president of Jagannath Hall wing of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

"The young generation who are expected to push Bangladesh forward with their education and research is now addicted to yaba [drugs]. They engage in crimes like torturing their teachers."

He was also critical of Dhaka University teachers for not speaking out against the recent incidents.

-bdnews24.com









