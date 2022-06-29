Video
Dengue cases keep rising

47 patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

Forty-seven new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning as cases are rising again in Bangladesh.
Forty-six new patients were hospitalized in Dhaka and another case was detected outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 139 dengue patients, including 131 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 1016 dengue cases and 876 recoveries so far.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.
Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.
About 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.     -UNB


