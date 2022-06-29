









Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund Several banks have made donation for people affected by the recent floods across the country, through the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Director Mir Nasir Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar handing over a cheque for Tk 10 crore to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at Prime Minister's Office. Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present there. photo: BankPubali Bank Chairman Monzurur Rahman handing over a cheque for Tk 10 crore to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at Prime Minister's Office. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present. photo: BankNRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal and Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman handing over Tk 4 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present. photo: BankStandard Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. Vice Chairman of the bank Ferdous Ali Khan and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present at the moment. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Ltd Chairman Alamgir Kabir handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank was also present on the occasion. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office .AIBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Farman R Chowdhury and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present. photo: Bank