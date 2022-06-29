Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Several banks have made donation for people affected by the recent floods across the country, through the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.



Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Director Mir Nasir Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar handing over a cheque for Tk 10 crore  to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at Prime Minister's Office. Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present there.     photo: Bank



Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Pubali Bank Chairman Monzurur Rahman handing over a cheque for  Tk 10 crore to  the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at Prime Minister's Office. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present.     photo: Bank






Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal and Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman  handing over Tk 4 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present.     photo: Bank



Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Standard Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. Vice Chairman of the bank Ferdous Ali Khan and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present at the moment.     photo: Bank


Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Southeast Bank Ltd Chairman Alamgir Kabir handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office. M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the Bank was also present on the occasion.    photo: Bank



Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handing over Tk 10 crore cheque to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office .AIBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Farman R Chowdhury and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB's) President Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present.     photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
Business Event
Padma Bridge images taken by Samsung smartphones can win Galaxy S22 Ultra
Saudi envoy for direct shipping between Ctg, Jeddah
Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity
BB extends milk production loan scheme to Dec '24
Fund fraud deprived Fareast Life of paying tax since 2014
Stakeholders sign deal to support waste management in MSMEs


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft