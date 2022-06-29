Business Event

Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman presiding over thebank's 15th Annual General Meeting at its head office on Sunday. Among others, Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdus Salam Azad, Finance Ministry's Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, bank's directors Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Muhammed Asad Ullah, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md. Abdul Majid, Rubina Amin, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury and high officials are also present there. photo: Bank