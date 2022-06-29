Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Saudi envoy for direct shipping between Ctg, Jeddah

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Saudi Arabia ambassador in Dhaka Essa Youssef  Essa Al Duhailan laid emphasis on direct shipping between Chattogram  and Jeddah while his country is willing to invest more in Bangladesh.
The envoy made the remarks while called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs  Md Shahriar Alam at the foreign ministry on Monday, a press release said.
During the meeting, the Ambassador congratulated Bangladesh government for  successful completion of Padma Multipurpose Bridge under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The envoy also stressed for further strengthening economic relations between  Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the field of trade and investment, culture, education and in tourism.
State minister thanked the Ambassador and Government of Saudi Arabia for necessary arrangements including pre-immigration facilities for pilgrims in Dhaka Airport.
Alam expressed his satisfaction on the excellent relations existing between  Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in bilateral and multilateral sectors.    -BSS


