Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB extends milk production loan scheme to Dec '24

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Bangladesh bank (BB) has extended the loan repayment time to December 2024 for the milk production loans scheme.
As a result the farmers, who borrowed for cows and calves farms at 4 percent interest rate under the loans scheme of enhancing milk production, can repay the loans by December 31, 2024.
The Agricultural Credit Department (ACD) of BB issued a circular in this regard and sent it to the top executives of all the scheduled banks.
The BB notification stated that the loan term of the milk production scheme has been extended till December 31, 2024. The repayment of loans refinanced by the banks from Bangladesh Bank against the disbursed loans and payment of interest subsidy to the banks has also been extended.
The other directions of the circular regarding the scheme issued earlier will remain unchanged.
The facility provided by BB, farmers involved in milk production and artificial insemination can now take loans from banks and specialized financial institutions for the purchase and rearing of cows and calves at 4 percent interest.
This loan can be taken in single and joint names. A loan of Tk 40,000 can be taken for the purchase of a calf and Tk10,000 for rearing. As a result, a farmer can borrow a maximum of Tk2.0 lakh for a maximum of four calves. This loan is completely collateral free.
In order to make the country self-sufficient in milk, The BB formed a fund of Tk 200 crore refinancing program in 2015.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
Business Event
Padma Bridge images taken by Samsung smartphones can win Galaxy S22 Ultra
Saudi envoy for direct shipping between Ctg, Jeddah
Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity
BB extends milk production loan scheme to Dec '24
Fund fraud deprived Fareast Life of paying tax since 2014
Stakeholders sign deal to support waste management in MSMEs


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft