Fund fraud deprived Fareast Life of paying tax since 2014

Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company has not paid tax to the government since 2014 due to fund embezzlement by the company's previous management and board of directors, the company's new chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain said in a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Kabir sent the letter to the NBR on June 8. According to the letter, Kabir sent the letter on a board decision after the revenue board claimed unpaid taxes from the company.

Income tax department of the National Board of Revenue has recently demanded around Tk 290 crore in non-payment of tax in between 2010-2020. Kabir, however, said that the company paid tax for the period 2010-13.

On February 3, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed BEXIMCO Group to acquire Fareast Life and nominate directors. The regulator also appointed six independent directors to the board of the company along with shareholder directors.

In the letter, Kabir alleged embezzlement of more than Tk 1,000 crore in 15 years by the previous board and management of Fareast Life.

He said that the previous management defrauded the money through the means of selling assets at high prices, withdrawing cash money and lien investments with banks.

The company is now in a dire situation and it has failed to settle the insurance claims of the policyholders for more than three years and the total dues of policyholders' claims reached Tk 1,283 crore, he said in the letter.

The fraudulent activities are under investigation by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) , he said. He said that the company did not pay income tax of Tk 58.8 crore in between 2014 to 2020 due to a shortage of funds.

He requested the NBR to withdraw the demand of Tk 229.58 crore in tax for the period 2010-13, claiming that the company paid the tax duly in the period.

Kabir also requested the revenue board to allow the company to pay the due tax for the period of 2014-20 in instalments in next five years.

