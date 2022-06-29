Daraz onboards new fashion brands

The country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently onboarded new fashion brands on its platform to expand its fashion category for the customers.

Fashion enthusiasts will now be able to shop from a wider range of brands from Daraz, accompanied by massive discounts, offers and many more, Daraz said in a statement.

Daraz onboarded numerous renowned fashion brands like Aarong, Mirror, EASE, Fly Flora, Style Store, Walkar, Winner Fashion and many more on its platform. Further raising the shopping excitement among the customers, all the brands are offering lucrative offers, exclusively on Daraz!

Since physical shopping has become a great hassle in today's busy lifestyle, customers can now make shopping more stress-free and exciting by ordering online through Daraz and avail of its 14-days' return policy.

Upon purchasing from Aarong, customers can enjoy amazing pre-payment and bKash cashback opportunities on Aarong gift vouchers along with delivery in 24 hours.

Customers can shop from Style Store for up to 60 percent discount and Fiona for flat 10 percent discount on all products. The discounts offer does not end here, upon purchasing from Mirror and Fly Flora through Daraz, customers can enjoy 15 percent and 7 percent flat discounts, respectively, on all products. Customers will also be able to avail flat 10 percent discount on all products from Walkar RFL.

To take online shopping to the next level, Winner Fashion and EASE are offering flat 15 percent discount on all products. From EASE, customers will get a seller voucher where on a minimum purchase of BDT 1000, they can enjoy a discount of BDT 100. Utilizing these exceptional discount offers; customers can now enjoy the ultimate online shopping experience by ordering through Daraz. Happiness will now arrive right at the doorstep!















