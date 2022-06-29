‘Drug abuse may eat deep into economy's productivity sector’

Terming drug abuse as a national menace, speakers at an anti-drug rally said it may eat deep into the productivity sector of the economy as it directly affects the youths.

It leave the labour market vacuum of labour force simply because the youth have indulge in diverse kind of drug abuse, that have made them insane and unproductively members of the society, they said.

They said this while addressing the rally, which was organized by Nandonkanon Club at No. 2 lane at Nandonkanon at kotwali thana in the port city, Chattogram, marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, one of key persons of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation, attended as the chief guest recently, says a press release.

Babor, also former finance affairs secretary of central Awami Jubo League, said long-term abuse of legal and illegal substances causes deaths and costs billions for medical care and substance abuse rehabilitation. The effects of drug abuse extend beyond users, spilling over into the larger society, imposing social and economic costs.

The economic effect from drug abuse is the lost human productivity, such as lost wages and decreased production that results from illnesses and premature deaths related to drug abuse, said Babor.

He called upon all to work together to ensure a drug-free society for protecting the youths from the devastating effects of drug addiction.

'Drug addicts get engaged in social crimes to manage money for buying drugs, resulting in the rise of social crimes. We need to boycott both drugs and drug dealers', said Babor.

While presiding over the event, Samir Sakir Chowdhury of Nandonkanon Club, said it is essential to free the country from narcotics for making modern Bangladesh and further strengthening the hands of honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Monwar Jahan Moni, Sourav Bikash Barua Bitan, vice presidents of city unit Swechhasevok League, and other prominent local people also spoke at the event.





