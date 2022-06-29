Video
FBCCI to enhance capacity of chambers, association thru training

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (5th from left) speaking at the first meeting of the standing committee on Capacity Building of member bodies held at FBCCI office on Monday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will arrange training for its chambers and associations and according the FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin urged the trade bodies to make a list of the priority sectors needed to increase capacity.
The Federation Chief made the call at the first meeting of the standing committee on Capacity Building of member bodies held on Monday at FBCCI.
President of FBCCI and Director-In-Charge of the Standing Committee Md. Jashim Uddin informed that FBCCI is going to set up an Innovation Center to enhance the capacity of the private sector to deal with the challenges of post LDC, to achieve SDG-2030, Vision-2041 and other national development goals. Necessary training will be arranged for various chambers and sector based associations through this center.
President Md. Jashim Uddin said that to adapt to the changed world trade system and global supply chain and to utilize the potential of the 4IR, there is no alternative to increase the capacity of the private sector. Hence, an advisory panel with eminent economists, former government officials and policy makers has already been formed to transform the FBCCI into a research-based organization, he further informed.
FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said, most of the chambers have already done well in building capacity. The FBCCI will soon organize meetings with chamber and association leaders in all divisions to enhance the capacity of trade organizations.
Former First Vice-President of FBCCI and Chairman of the committee Mohammad Ali called for strengthening the secretariats of the trade organizations to make the organizations stronger and more dynamic.
Presenting at the meeting, chamber, association leaders and the general members of FBCCI urged the government to honour the FBCCI President with the status of Minister.
FBCCI Vice-President and Co-Chairman of the committee Salahuddin Alamgir, Former Vice-President Abu Alam Chowdhury, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Mahbubul Alam, Director Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Syed Moazzem Hossain, Abu Motaleb, Md. Naser and Syed Sadat Almas Kabir and other members of the committee also spoke at the meeting.
Vice-President of FBCCI and Co-Chairmen of the Committee Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Co-Chairmen Helal Uddin, Hazi Sabedur Rahman Khoka Sikder were also present at the meeting, among others.


