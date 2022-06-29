

Pioneer Insurance approves 35pc dividend

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with Company's performance during the

year. In the year 2021 the Company earned premium of Tk. 286.92 crore and profit after Tax of Tk. 58.66 crore, says a press release.

M Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. Directors Messers Tapan Chowdhury, A.K.M. Rahmatullah MP, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, Sylvana Sikder, Fahama Khan, Rozina Afroze, Lt. Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Nazrul Islam Bir Protik MP, M. Mokammel Haque, Chief Executive Officer (C.C.) Mr. S.M. Mizanur Rahman and CFO Mr. Dhruba Kumar Guha as well as a large number of shareholders were present in the meeting virtually.

The Chairman of the Company, on behalf of the Board of Directors, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support to the Company. He also appreciated the employees of the Company for their outstanding performance and advised them to continue their sincere efforts in future too.









