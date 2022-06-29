Bidi workers demand to withdraw 10pc advance income tax

Rangpur District Bidi Sramik Union has formed a human chain on Tuesday demanding to press home a four-point charter of demand including withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidi in the proposed national budget for thje fiscal 2022-23.

Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front of the Rangpur Deputy Commissionar's office and formed a human chain there at around 11:00am.

Their four-point demands also include enactment of protection law for the workers engaged in the bidi industry and taking steps not to issue license on the bidi factory.

After the human chain, the leaders of the bidi workers handed a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur.

Speakers said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector. But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.

"Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country. Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis."

Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, he said as a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life.

Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent. We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.

Speakers also said, "Some unscrupulous bureaucrats are conspiring to increase tariffs on bidis to give foreign cigarette companies a monopoly. Due to the increase in tariffs, unscrupulous traders are making fake bidis and marketing them to evade the tariff. The government is being deprived of huge amount of revenue.





















