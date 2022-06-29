Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei gives support for flood-hit people in Netrakona

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Desk

Huawei gives support for flood-hit people in Netrakona

Huawei gives support for flood-hit people in Netrakona

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people of Netrakona to give them a respite from the damages caused by flood.
A relief distribution event was held at Upazila Parishad Auditorium, Khaliajuri recently with the presence of Rabbani Jabbar, Upazila Parishad Chairman; A.H.M. Ariful Islam, UNO of Khaliajhuri, Major Zisanul Haider.
The Chief Guest, Posts and Telecommunications Division's Minister, Mustafa Jabbar; Anjana Khan Mojlis, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Netrakona and Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, Jason Li joined the event virtually, says a press release.
The recent flood impacted Netrakona after Sylhet and Sunamganj. Residents in 39 unions in six Upazilas of Netrakona district were affected by floods amid a rise in water levels on major rivers in the district.
Many houses, roads, and educational institutions in Netrakona Sadar Upazila, Barhatta, Purbadhala, Khaliajuri, Kalmakanda and Durgapur were affected by floods. Some areas on the bank of rivers have faced river erosion.
Huawei, as a responsible business entity, has extended its support in the aid of the people in need. They distributed relief items among the flood-affected people of Netrakona district, as a part of their initiative, named "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - Here For You". Approximately 2,000 flood-affected families have received essential items including rice, red lentils, potatoes, oral saline, sugar, flour and others.
Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of the Posts & Telecommunications Division, said, "Over the years, Huawei has been making an incredible contribution to the development of the country's ICT sector. In addition to that, with initiatives like this, they have also proven their concern towards the country by helping the disaster-struck people."
Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "A significant portion of the people in Bangladesh has been suffering with flood for the last few days. As a localized global company operating in Bangladesh, we feel responsible to stand for them. Hence, we have organized this relief program, as a part of our initiative 'In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - Here for you'. Our effort may not wipe away their sufferings but can be considerable aid in their struggle."
A.H.M. Ariful Islam, UNO of Khaliajhuri, said at this occasion, ""First of all, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Huawei for standing beside the flood-affected people of Netrokona. The flood has threatened many lives, where contributions made by such organizations and the Government reinstates hope. These relief materials will go a long way in helping them cut through the tough times and walk ahead towards normalcy."
"For the last few years, we have seen Huawei helping us during the disasters in Khaliajuri. I want to thank Huawei for this. We hope that such timely initiatives will continue in the future.", said Upazila Parishad Chairman Rabbani Jabbar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
Business Event
Padma Bridge images taken by Samsung smartphones can win Galaxy S22 Ultra
Saudi envoy for direct shipping between Ctg, Jeddah
Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity
BB extends milk production loan scheme to Dec '24
Fund fraud deprived Fareast Life of paying tax since 2014
Stakeholders sign deal to support waste management in MSMEs


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft