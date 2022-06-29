

Huawei gives support for flood-hit people in Netrakona

A relief distribution event was held at Upazila Parishad Auditorium, Khaliajuri recently with the presence of Rabbani Jabbar, Upazila Parishad Chairman; A.H.M. Ariful Islam, UNO of Khaliajhuri, Major Zisanul Haider.

The Chief Guest, Posts and Telecommunications Division's Minister, Mustafa Jabbar; Anjana Khan Mojlis, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Netrakona and Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, Jason Li joined the event virtually, says a press release.

The recent flood impacted Netrakona after Sylhet and Sunamganj. Residents in 39 unions in six Upazilas of Netrakona district were affected by floods amid a rise in water levels on major rivers in the district.

Many houses, roads, and educational institutions in Netrakona Sadar Upazila, Barhatta, Purbadhala, Khaliajuri, Kalmakanda and Durgapur were affected by floods. Some areas on the bank of rivers have faced river erosion.

Huawei, as a responsible business entity, has extended its support in the aid of the people in need. They distributed relief items among the flood-affected people of Netrakona district, as a part of their initiative, named "In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - Here For You". Approximately 2,000 flood-affected families have received essential items including rice, red lentils, potatoes, oral saline, sugar, flour and others.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of the Posts & Telecommunications Division, said, "Over the years, Huawei has been making an incredible contribution to the development of the country's ICT sector. In addition to that, with initiatives like this, they have also proven their concern towards the country by helping the disaster-struck people."

Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "A significant portion of the people in Bangladesh has been suffering with flood for the last few days. As a localized global company operating in Bangladesh, we feel responsible to stand for them. Hence, we have organized this relief program, as a part of our initiative 'In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh - Here for you'. Our effort may not wipe away their sufferings but can be considerable aid in their struggle."

A.H.M. Ariful Islam, UNO of Khaliajhuri, said at this occasion, ""First of all, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Huawei for standing beside the flood-affected people of Netrokona. The flood has threatened many lives, where contributions made by such organizations and the Government reinstates hope. These relief materials will go a long way in helping them cut through the tough times and walk ahead towards normalcy."

"For the last few years, we have seen Huawei helping us during the disasters in Khaliajuri. I want to thank Huawei for this. We hope that such timely initiatives will continue in the future.", said Upazila Parishad Chairman Rabbani Jabbar.









