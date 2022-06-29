Peoples Ins okays 12.5pc cash dividend at 37th AGM



CHATTOGRAM, June 28: The 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Peoples Insurance Company Limited approved 12.50 per cent cash dividend for the year 2021.The dividend was approved by the shareholders at AGM held over a digital platform on Tuesday.Company chairman Jafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the meeting where directors, including the chairmen of all assistive committees of the board of directors, representatives of statutory auditors, scrutinizer, observer from DSE/CSE and above 228 digitally connected shareholders joined the AGM.Adviser, M H Khaled, Chief Executive Officer, S M Azizul Hossain, Company's past chairmen & high officials also attended the AGM. The meeting was continued by Company Secretary, Sk Md Sarfaraz Hossain ACS.Shareholders approved the audited financial statements and expressed their satisfaction for efficient Management in running the affairs of the Company.