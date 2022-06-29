

BIFFL declares Tk 24.50cr cash dividend for govt

In 2021, the company earned a total revenue of Tk 235.13 crore and made after tax profit of Tk 61.24 crore.

Established in 2011 as a state-owned specialized financial institution, BIFFL extends finance to Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Apart from that, it has been channeling development partner's funds in the energy efficiency and environment-friendly sectors as well as food value chain improvement projects to facilitate sustainable development of the country.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIFFL and Senior Secretary to the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, presided over the AGM. Other directors and shareholders including Md. Mahbub Hossain, Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division; M.Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary, The Prime Minister's Office; Fatima Yasmin, Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division; Md. Monjur Hossain, Secretary, Bridges Division, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division, Hasan Khaled Foisal, Joint Secretary, Finance Division and S. M. Anisuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of BIFFL attended the meeting. The Company Secretary of BIFFL, representative of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and the external Auditor were also attended the meeting.

















