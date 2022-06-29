Bargain hunters buoy stocks for 2nd running day

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for the second consecutive day as the barging hunters were active on prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime Index of the DSE edged up by 22.25 points or 0.35 per cent to 6,342. DSEX added over 41 points in the past two days. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 9.37 points to 2,294 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 4.84 points to 1,385 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, on nthe DSE also rose and total turnover amounted to Tk 8.18 billion, up 17 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.0 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 382 issues traded, 199 advanced, 133 declined and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) edged up 46 points to 18,663 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 24 points to 11,187 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 160 advanced, 97 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 28.55 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth nearly Tk 604 million.

















