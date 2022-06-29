Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Business Correspondent

'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'

'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'

Speakers at a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday expressed their concern that the country's effort to achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals) targets by 2030 will be slowed down due to inadequate budgetary allocation.
They said the budgetary allocations under safely managed sanitation, environment and capacity-building show a surprising decline in the WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) allocation under ADP budget FY22-23 in the proposed National Budget.
They said the proposed budget of FY2022-23 finds an upward trend in allocation in haor and hilly regions. This spirit should be scaled up in coastal and char lands to ensure no one is left behind.
However, speakers stressed proper attention in selecting Annual Development Programme projects and the need to reduce the WASH allocation gap across rural and hard-to-reach areas.
They also  identified the current budget falls short in addressing emerging challenges in the remote areas of marginalized communities.
The conference was jointly arranged by WaterAid along with, PPRC, FANSA-BD, FSM Network, Bangladesh Water Integrity Network (BaWin), Sanitation and Water for All, End Water Poverty, MHM Platform, UNICEF and WASH Alliance International at National Press Club, Shegunbagicha.
An analysis by the Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC), in collaboration with WaterAid, found that the WASH ADP allocation increased by 5.44% compared to an overall ADP increase of 7.5%. The total WASH Budget in ADP budget in the proposed budget is BDT118.2 billion of BDT 2460.66 billion of ADP allocation.  
Though there have been some positive steps to address spatial inequities, there is little consistency across the sector. Haor and hilly areas have received positive attention, but not chars and coastal areas. Meanwhile, intra-urban inequities persist.
The speakers remommended  bringing more consistency to the spatial allocation of WASH ADP. The decline in FSM allocation will hinder the aim to increase sanitation coverage across the country meeting . A further suggestion was made to review the proposed budget and examine this issue more closely and ensure increased FSM allocation to address the emerging WASH challenges, said the speakers.
There is a slightly increased allocation to hygiene seen as a positive step, but implementing it through the ministry of health alone will not portray the required results for the entire country.A multi-agency holistic policy approach should be adopted as a priority.
Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, Eminent Economist, Executive Chairman, PPRC and Hossain Ishrath Adib, Acting Country Director of WaterAid, and representatives from WASH networks spoke at the programme among other WASH specialists, including journalists and development workers.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donate to flood-hit people thru PM’s Relief Fund
Business Event
Padma Bridge images taken by Samsung smartphones can win Galaxy S22 Ultra
Saudi envoy for direct shipping between Ctg, Jeddah
Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity
BB extends milk production loan scheme to Dec '24
Fund fraud deprived Fareast Life of paying tax since 2014
Stakeholders sign deal to support waste management in MSMEs


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft