Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:51 PM
ECNEC okays 10 projects involving Tk 2,216.75cr

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a total of 10 projects involving an estimated cost of Taka 2,216.75 crore, including one to widen the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road with Taka 1,092.35 crore, to boost tourism industry and improving socio-economic conditions there.
The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC, virtually presided over its Chair and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her official residence Ganabhaban while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.
"Of the total project cost, Taka 1,875.57 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion while the rest of Taka 341.18 crore as project assistance," Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters  after the meeting. State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present at the briefing. Out of the approved 10 projects, six are new while four others are revised projects.
According to the Planning Commission, the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road Widening (1.60th KM-32th KM) Project will be implemented with Taka 1092.35 crore from July 2022 to June 2025.
The main objectives of the road widening project are to establish a safe communication system, develop the tourism industry and improve the socio-economic conditions of the local people through widening some 30 kilometers of the marine drive road and upgradation of a two-lane 305-meter bridge over Reju Khal. The major project operations include acquisition of some 113.25 acres of lands, 7.24 lakh cubic meter of earth-filing, installation of 608 CCTV cameras and straightening 0.32 km flexible pavement bend.
Referring to the approval of a project related to expansion of improved variety and technology of spices with Taka 119.50 crore, Mannan said that the domestic and global demand for spices is growing day by day while its market price is also higher than other crops.
He informed that currently the domestic market of spices in the country is Taka 30,000 crore while some seven types of spices are being produced in the country although 50 types of spices are being consumed.
"As a result, most of the domestic demand is being met by imports. So, there is a need to produce more spices to reduce import dependency. Considering all these aspects, this project has been undertaken," added Mannan.
He informed that the Bangladesh Spices Research Center has so far invented some 47 varieties of some 22 spice crops. The project will be implemented at some 110 upazilas and in 25 horticulture centers.
At the very outset of the meeting, the ECNEC greeted the Prime Minister with a bouquet of flowers for inaugurating the much hyped Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
The other projects approved in the meeting include Sustainable Agriculture Extension in Jashore Region with Taka 171.33 crore; A Railway Overpass Construction at Railbazar located at 81th KM of Kushtia (Trimohoni)-Meherpur-Chuadanga-Jhenaidah Regional Highway Project with Taka 75.11 crore and construction of PC Girder Bridges and RCC Box Culverts in places of Dilapidated, Narrow Bailey Bridges on the Pirojpur part of Chakhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Highway Project with Taka 332.91 crore.


