NEWS

NEWS

Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam speaks at a training organised by Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator of the university on Tuesday.Chairman of International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) Board of Trustees Prof Dr Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi speaks at an orientation programme of IIUC as chief guest on Tuesday.