College teacher ‘beaten by students with cricket stump’ dies in Savar

SAVAR, Jun 27: A college teacher, who suffered critical injuries allegedly after some students beat him up with a cricket stump in Savar, died at Enam Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Utpal Kumar, hailing from Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district.

Nasir Uddin, operation theatre in-charge of Enam Medical College and Hospital, said Utpal breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 6:00 am on Monday.

Utpal was a lecturer of the Humanities Department of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Kathaltola area of Ashulia's Jamgora, he added.

Police said every year Hazi Yunus Ali School and College arranged a cricket match on Saturday.

"Around 2pm, some students suddenly hit Utpal with a cricket stump while he was standing on one side of the field following previous enmity, leaving him seriously injured," he said.

Later, Utpal was rescued and admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medicla College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The accused, students of the same institution, have been absconding since the incident. Efforts are on to arrest the suspects, said Emdadul Haque, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station. -UNB