Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eid-ul-Azha

18 makeshift cattle markets to be set up in City

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Walid Khan

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have set up 18 makeshift and 2 permanent sacrificial animal markets. So far, leases of 18 haats have been completed in the two cities at a cost of Tk 27,222,8555. Lease of 4 haats of DNCC is in process.
The DNCC will also continue the digital animal market for the third time. E-Cab and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) approved organisations will be able to sell animals at DNCC's Digital Hat.
Among the 10 sacrificial animal markets of DSCC are open land adjacent to Rahmatganj Club, open land adjacent to Amulia Model Town, open land adjacent to Postagola crematorium, open land adjacent to Dholaikhal Truck Terminal, Shampur-Kadmangli, open space adjacent to the Institute of Leather Technology grounds in the Hazaribagh area, open space of Meradia Bazar, open space of Donia College Grounds and in the open space of Kamalapur Stadium adjacent to the Little Friends Club.
DSCC advertised the lease of these 10 haats worth Tk. 153,867,963. The lease price of the hats increased to Tk 217620555.
Russell Sabrin, Chief State Officer of the DSCC told the Daily Observer, "All the instructions for managing the huts will be implemented."
The 10 hats of DNCC include Bhatara (Saidnagar) Cattle Hat, open space adjacent to Kawla Sealdanga, open space in Mirpur Section 6 Eastern Housing, open space adjacent to 40 feet road at Mohammadpur Bosila, Vrindavan in Uttara Sector 17 area, open space in Housing Block-E to H and vacant land of Salam Steel-Jamuna Housing Company on the north side adjacent to 300 feet road, Kanchkura Bepari Para Rahman Nagar Residential Project under 44th Ward open playground space and Gabtali cattle market.
The DNCC advertises the lease of 10 temporary animal markets. Of these, the lease of 6 hats has been completed at a cost of Tk. 43,808,000. The government lease price of the remaining 4 haats was fixed at Tk. 23517211. But the DNCC did not lease 4 hats due to not getting the leas price.
Two permanent cattle market, are Dhaka North City Corporation has Gabtali Permanent Hat and South City Corporation has Sarulia Permanent Hat.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College teacher ‘beaten by students with cricket stump’ dies in Savar
A protest rally was held in Shahbagh demanding justice
18 makeshift cattle markets to be set up in City
Convict Zakaria Pintu sent to jail
Tolls on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway from July 1
BD gets more 4m doses of C-19 vaccine from US
JAMUKA authorized to prepare list of controversial MNAs, MPAs of 1970
DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test results published


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft