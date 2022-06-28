18 makeshift cattle markets to be set up in City

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have set up 18 makeshift and 2 permanent sacrificial animal markets. So far, leases of 18 haats have been completed in the two cities at a cost of Tk 27,222,8555. Lease of 4 haats of DNCC is in process.

The DNCC will also continue the digital animal market for the third time. E-Cab and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) approved organisations will be able to sell animals at DNCC's Digital Hat.

Among the 10 sacrificial animal markets of DSCC are open land adjacent to Rahmatganj Club, open land adjacent to Amulia Model Town, open land adjacent to Postagola crematorium, open land adjacent to Dholaikhal Truck Terminal, Shampur-Kadmangli, open space adjacent to the Institute of Leather Technology grounds in the Hazaribagh area, open space of Meradia Bazar, open space of Donia College Grounds and in the open space of Kamalapur Stadium adjacent to the Little Friends Club.

DSCC advertised the lease of these 10 haats worth Tk. 153,867,963. The lease price of the hats increased to Tk 217620555.

Russell Sabrin, Chief State Officer of the DSCC told the Daily Observer, "All the instructions for managing the huts will be implemented."

The 10 hats of DNCC include Bhatara (Saidnagar) Cattle Hat, open space adjacent to Kawla Sealdanga, open space in Mirpur Section 6 Eastern Housing, open space adjacent to 40 feet road at Mohammadpur Bosila, Vrindavan in Uttara Sector 17 area, open space in Housing Block-E to H and vacant land of Salam Steel-Jamuna Housing Company on the north side adjacent to 300 feet road, Kanchkura Bepari Para Rahman Nagar Residential Project under 44th Ward open playground space and Gabtali cattle market.

The DNCC advertises the lease of 10 temporary animal markets. Of these, the lease of 6 hats has been completed at a cost of Tk. 43,808,000. The government lease price of the remaining 4 haats was fixed at Tk. 23517211. But the DNCC did not lease 4 hats due to not getting the leas price.

Two permanent cattle market, are Dhaka North City Corporation has Gabtali Permanent Hat and South City Corporation has Sarulia Permanent Hat.













