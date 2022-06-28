Convict Zakaria Pintu sent to jail

PABNA, Jun 27: A Pabna court has sent Zakaria Pintu, a fugitive accused in a case filed over firing on the train of the then Leader of the Opposition Sheikh Hasina at Ishwardi in 1994, to jail on Monday.

He was sent to Pabna district jail after the Pabna District Detective Branch (DB) of Police produced him before the court.

Earlier on Saturday (June 25), the Rapid Action Battalion-2 (RAB) arrested Zakaria Pintu, 50, from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar. He was handed over to Pabna Ishwardi Police Station on Sunday night. Later, due to special security reasons, he was kept in the custody of the district DB Police at night.

Pintu, son of Abdus Samad of Piarkhali Kanchaparipara area under Ishardi upazila in Pabna, was the former general secretary of the Ishwardi unit of BNP.











