Tolls on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway from July 1

The Department of Roads and Highways (RHD) is going to start collecting tolls from Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway from July 1 this year. This will increase the transport cost on the road.

A notification signed by Fahmida Haque Khan, Deputy Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Department on this regard was issued on Monday. Now medium-sized truck will have to pay Tk 550 for the 55km expressway at the rate of Tk10 per km as the base tolls for expressway use in addition to the Padma Bridge tolls.

"After the approval of the finance department, the base tolls have been fixed at Tk 10 per km for the interim period," the notification said. The deputy secretary said the authority will finalize the tolls rate as per the tolls policy-2014. According to the interim tolls rate, the tolls is Tk 495 (90 per cent of base tolls) for buses, Tk138 (25 per cent) for cars (sedans) and Tk 28 (5 per cent) for motorcycles. Tolls of other vehicles will also be determined accordingly.











