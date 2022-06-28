Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JAMUKA authorized to prepare list of controversial MNAs, MPAs of 1970

Report on draft bill submitted in JS

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) has been given the authority to prepare a list of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) elected in the 1970 general election, who supported the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.
Same time, the council (Jamuka) will recommend the government to publish the list as gazette.
The council has been given the additional responsibilities in the report of 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill, 2022' which was submitted in the parliament on Monday. Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Shahjahan Khan, placed the report before the House.
As per the 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill' that was submitted in the Parliament on June 5, the council initially was supposed to prepare the list of Razakar, Al Badr and Al Shams, Mujahid force and Peace Committee members which opposed the independence of the country and were involved in various heinous acts with the Pakistani forces. According to the draft bill, Liberation War Affairs Minister will be the chairman of the council. The council will hold at least one meeting in every two months. One of the main tasks of the council will be preparing lists of Razakar, Al Badar and Al Shams who were involved in anti-Liberation War activities including murder, rape, arson attack and opposing Liberation War directly or indirectly.
The advisory council will be headed by the Prime Minister as its chief adviser. The other members of the advisory council will be Liberation War Affairs Minister or state minister or deputy minister, five nominated persons by the chief advisor and secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry. The tenure of the advisory council will be three years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College teacher ‘beaten by students with cricket stump’ dies in Savar
A protest rally was held in Shahbagh demanding justice
18 makeshift cattle markets to be set up in City
Convict Zakaria Pintu sent to jail
Tolls on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway from July 1
BD gets more 4m doses of C-19 vaccine from US
JAMUKA authorized to prepare list of controversial MNAs, MPAs of 1970
DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test results published


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft