JAMUKA authorized to prepare list of controversial MNAs, MPAs of 1970

Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) has been given the authority to prepare a list of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) elected in the 1970 general election, who supported the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.

Same time, the council (Jamuka) will recommend the government to publish the list as gazette.

The council has been given the additional responsibilities in the report of 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill, 2022' which was submitted in the parliament on Monday. Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Shahjahan Khan, placed the report before the House.

As per the 'Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill' that was submitted in the Parliament on June 5, the council initially was supposed to prepare the list of Razakar, Al Badr and Al Shams, Mujahid force and Peace Committee members which opposed the independence of the country and were involved in various heinous acts with the Pakistani forces. According to the draft bill, Liberation War Affairs Minister will be the chairman of the council. The council will hold at least one meeting in every two months. One of the main tasks of the council will be preparing lists of Razakar, Al Badar and Al Shams who were involved in anti-Liberation War activities including murder, rape, arson attack and opposing Liberation War directly or indirectly.

The advisory council will be headed by the Prime Minister as its chief adviser. The other members of the advisory council will be Liberation War Affairs Minister or state minister or deputy minister, five nominated persons by the chief advisor and secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry. The tenure of the advisory council will be three years.











