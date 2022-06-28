Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U-17 team to participate SAFF U-17 Championship

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Bangladesh U-17 football team will participate in the SAFF U-17 championship which will be held in Sri Lanka from September 5-15.
The decision has been taken at a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) development committee's meeting held on Monday at board room of BFF with development committee's chairman and BFF senior vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik in the chair.
The meeting also confirmed Bangladesh U-17 soccer team's participation in the group E of AFC U-17 Championship 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held in Dhaka from October 1-10.
Apart from host Bangladesh, Yemen, Singapore and Bhutan will take part in the championship.
The meeting also decided to increase the facilities of BFF Elite Academy.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain without injured Hermoso for Euro 2022
Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC
Jackson completes 100-200 double at Jamaica trials
Cech joins list of Chelsea departures
Top-scorer Nkunku extends with RB Leipzig until 2026
Djokovic brings curtain up on Wimbledon
Nadal feels 'immortal', says Tsitsipas
England's Morgan to retire from international cricket


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft