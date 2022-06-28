Bangladesh U-17 team to participate SAFF U-17 Championship

Bangladesh U-17 football team will participate in the SAFF U-17 championship which will be held in Sri Lanka from September 5-15.

The decision has been taken at a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) development committee's meeting held on Monday at board room of BFF with development committee's chairman and BFF senior vice president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik in the chair.

The meeting also confirmed Bangladesh U-17 soccer team's participation in the group E of AFC U-17 Championship 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held in Dhaka from October 1-10.

Apart from host Bangladesh, Yemen, Singapore and Bhutan will take part in the championship.

The meeting also decided to increase the facilities of BFF Elite Academy. -BSS







