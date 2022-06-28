Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bairstow blitz seals England rout of New Zealand

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

LEEDS, JUNE 27: Jonny Bairstow led England to a whitewash of Test world champions New Zealand with a stunning fifty on his Headingley home ground on Monday.
Bairstow made a blistering 71 not out, England's second quickest Test fifty of all time, to follow a stunning 162 that helped revive the hosts from a first-innings collapse to 55-6.
Former captain Joe Root, largely reduced to the role of a spectator by Bairstow, was 86 not out after sharing a partnership of 111 with his Yorkshire team-mate, having started the day unbeaten on 55
England, chasing a target of 296 for victory, finished on 296-3 to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep in their first campaign under new captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand captain.
Rain washed out the morning session to leave England, 183-2 overnight, with a nominal 78 overs in which to score the remaining 113 runs they needed for victory.
But they took just 15.2 overs, scoring at a rapid rate of 7.43 an over, with Bairstow sealing victory in storybook style with a six off spinner Michael Bracewell.
Ollie Pope 81 not out overnight, fell to the fifth ball of the day when bowled by a Tim Southee off-cutter to end a sparkling stand of 134 with Root.
Any hope New Zealand had that Pope's exit would be the spark for another astonishing come from behind Test win at Headingley to set alongside England's Ashes 'miracles' of 1981 and 2019 did not last, long however, with 17 runs coming from Monday's second over.
England player of the series Root, now back on top of the Test batting rankings, cut Trent Boult's second delivery Monday for four and followed that up next ball with a punched boundary.
New batsman Bairstow had shared an England record seventh-wicket stand of 241 with Jamie Overton (97 on Test debut, in the first innings after making a remarkable 136 during England's victorious run chase in the second Test, got off the mark Monday with a boundary off Boult and next ball guided him for another four.
Bairstow then 'picked' a slower ball from Southee as he disdainfuly drove the Black Caps spearhead for six.
He was equally severe on Bracewell, preferred to frontline spinner Ajaz Patel, sweeping the off-break bowler's opening ball of the day before driving him for a towering six.
Bairstow then completed England's second-fastest fifty when he drove Southee for a sixth four in 30 balls faced.
Only outstanding all-rounder Ian Botham, with a 28-ball half-century against India at Delhi in 1981, had made a quicker Test fifty for England.
New Zealand made 326 in their second innings, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 88 not out and Daryl Mitchell making 56 as the pair shared their fourth century partnership this series.
Mitchell finished the series with a record total of 538 runs, the most scored by an overseas batsman in a campaign of three or fewer Tests in England, including three hundreds, at a huge average of 107.60.
But after he was dismissed on Sunday, player of the match Jack Leach mopped up the tail on his way to 5-66 for a match return of 10-166 -- the first time the left-arm spinner had taken 10 wickets in a Test.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain without injured Hermoso for Euro 2022
Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC
Jackson completes 100-200 double at Jamaica trials
Cech joins list of Chelsea departures
Top-scorer Nkunku extends with RB Leipzig until 2026
Djokovic brings curtain up on Wimbledon
Nadal feels 'immortal', says Tsitsipas
England's Morgan to retire from international cricket


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft