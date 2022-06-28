Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan downs Jamal 3-1 at home

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Club had returned in the winning spree in the Bangladesh Premier League and overpowered Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-1 goals on Monday in Comilla.
Despite winning the match, the traditional black and white outfits stayed at the same sixth place with 25 points. Sk Jamal, on the other hand, held fourth place with previously collected 30 points.
The black and white outfits found their last win four matches ago against Swadhinata Krira Sangha. After that, the MSC played a 3-3 tie with Chittagong Abahani and lost two matches then, one against Saif and the other against Dhaka Abahani.
But in the last match where Mohammedan faced its archrival Abahani, it had shown something new. To be honest, with coach Shafiqul Islam Manik on the dugout, Mohammedan seemed restored with spirit. Although the boys lost Dhaka Derby by 2-4, they dared to stand back and try till the long whistle just like the old days.
The Jamal match on Monday was an eventful one for MSC. The MSC boys left very little chance to score for the opponent while their strikers kept attacking the opponent. It indicated that MSC got the potential to do better and may challenge top opponents in the coming days. The question is whether the team can continue the way.





