Navy, BGB post win in services kabaddi league

Defending champions Bangladesh Navy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) won their respective matches of the Services Kabaddi League held on Monday at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Air Force by 34-21 points after leading the first half by 18-8 points, sharing the top of the table jointly with Bangladesh Army.

In the day's second match of the fixture, BGB registered their first win in the ongoing league crushing Fire Service by 62-19 points after dominating the first half by 31-8 points. -BSS











