

Papon sees development despite dismay in West Indies

"We want the team to win," Papon told on Sunday during the award giving ceremony of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM). "If anyone identifies losing as bad condition then I must disagree with him".

Bangladesh were bowled out for 103 runs in the first innings of Antigua Test and could manage 234 runs in the 2nd innings. They eventually conceded a seven wickets defeat. In the 2nd Test of the series they are on the verge of an innings defeat. They accumulated 234 runs in the 1st innings of the St. Lucia Test and lost top six batters to post 132 runs on the board. But the BCB Boss is not willing to take it negatively. He compared this matches with the previous West Indies tour in 2018 when Bangladesh were wrapped up for 43 in Antigua in the first innings and were bowled out for 144 runs in the following one. They couldn't exceed 200 runs in any of the four innings.

"We have been losing always," the optimistic leader said. "I would rather say that we have done well comparing to our last West Indies tour in 2018".

"We have a long way to go and we are working on it," he assured.

He insisted countrymen to be patience and is unwilling to term losing as 'worse' team. He said, "Test is our weakest side and we are still to do well in T20i too. If you look at the history, many of good Test teams now a days could perform well for about 20 to 22 years. It takes time to grow a culture. India took 26 years to win their first Test. So, we have to be patient".

He also cited the recent form of New Zealand. "World Test Champions New Zealand won two and drew as many matches among eight participations after clinching the World title. Is it meant that they become worse?" Papon threw a counter question.

Bangladesh got Test status in 2000 and regarding the achievement of Bangladesh so far, he further said, "If you ask me to tell about achievements in 22 years, I must say that we have started to win at our home soil. It doesn't mean that we have to win every match".

Many a cricket whiz criticizes the cricket culture of the country for such bad records in Test cricket. Papon thinks that busy international schedule is the main hindrance behind failure of nurturing the Test culture in Bangladesh.

"You can't grow Test culture amidst continuous games. If you tell me about domestic cricket, how a boy can attend in a domestic event after continuous tours" he claimed.











