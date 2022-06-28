Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Batting malfunction dims Khaled's maiden fifer

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Sports Reporter

Syed Khaled Ahmed (R) and Shakib Al Hasan (L), of Bangladesh, celebrate the dismissal of Jayden Seales, of West Indies, during the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Syed Khaled Ahmed (R) and Shakib Al Hasan (L), of Bangladesh, celebrate the dismissal of Jayden Seales, of West Indies, during the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Incessant batting failure took Bangladesh close to the innings defeat of the 2nd Test of two-match series at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia as Bangladesh ended the rain interrupted day-3 of the game remaining 42 runs in the rear to the West Indian first innings total.
The last recognised batting pair of Bangladesh Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mehidy Miraz were on the crease on 16 and not respectively as the visitors were on 132 for six when the game of the day called off due to downpour.
Bangladesh lost their opener Tamim Iqbal on four starting bat from 174 runs deficit. Mahmudul Hasan Joy followed Tamim couple of overs later scoring 13 runs. Anamul Haque Bujoy got out on four as guest fell in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage 32 runs. Liton Das, the half centurion in the first innings, was promoted in the batting order at five, got out scoring 19 runs while skipper Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed on 16.
Najmul Hasan Shanto was looking good with the bat comparing to his recent matches, failed to complete a fifty for eight runs.
Kemar Roach claimed three wickets while Alzarri Joseph picked two and Jayden Seals got the rest of wicket for West Indies.
Earlier on Friday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat and tied on 234. Liton Das chipped in with 53 runs, Tamim Iqbal 46 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam scored 26 runs each.
Alzarri Joseph and Jauden Seals grasped three wickets apiece while Kyle Mayers and debutant Anderson Philip shared the rest between them equally.
West Indies in reply, piled up 408 runs in their first innings before being tied ridding on the bat of Kyle Mayers. He hoarded 146 runs while skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chipped in with 51 runs, John Campbell missed a fifty for five runs and Jermaine Blackwood had skittle out 40 runs.
Khaled Ahmed hauled five wickets for 106 runs, which is his maiden fifer in Test cricket while Mehidy Miraz clinched three wickets respectively and Shoriful Islam picked the rest.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain without injured Hermoso for Euro 2022
Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC
Jackson completes 100-200 double at Jamaica trials
Cech joins list of Chelsea departures
Top-scorer Nkunku extends with RB Leipzig until 2026
Djokovic brings curtain up on Wimbledon
Nadal feels 'immortal', says Tsitsipas
England's Morgan to retire from international cricket


Latest News
10 killed as missile hits Ukraine mall
WI vs Ban 2nd Test: Rain delays start of day 4
Nearly Tk 50,000cr saved in Padma Bridge compared to Hardinge Bridge
Negative politics of BNP sinks in Padma: Quader
People behind Padma Bridge conspiracy should be identified: HC
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia
Revenue collection witnesses 14.93pc growth in 11 months
Convict in case over attempt to murder Sheikh Hasina sent to jail
Teenage boy commits suicide in Kurigram
Most Read News
Lessons from the Environmental Performance Index-2022
4 killed as stand collapse at bullring in Colombia
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions: presidential spokesman
Saudi crown prince, Iraq PM discuss 'regional stability'
Inequality and distributional framework
Hasina seeks more investment from Kuwait
Global food export bans risk fuelling inflation
CCC Mayor announces budget of the city corporation
The oral vaccination for Cholera has started in five diarrhoea-prone
Bangabandhu’s philosophy of education
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft