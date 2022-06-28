Batting malfunction dims Khaled's maiden fifer



Syed Khaled Ahmed (R) and Shakib Al Hasan (L), of Bangladesh, celebrate the dismissal of Jayden Seales, of West Indies, during the third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 26, 2022. photo: AFP

The last recognised batting pair of Bangladesh Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mehidy Miraz were on the crease on 16 and not respectively as the visitors were on 132 for six when the game of the day called off due to downpour.

Bangladesh lost their opener Tamim Iqbal on four starting bat from 174 runs deficit. Mahmudul Hasan Joy followed Tamim couple of overs later scoring 13 runs. Anamul Haque Bujoy got out on four as guest fell in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage 32 runs. Liton Das, the half centurion in the first innings, was promoted in the batting order at five, got out scoring 19 runs while skipper Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed on 16.

Najmul Hasan Shanto was looking good with the bat comparing to his recent matches, failed to complete a fifty for eight runs.

Kemar Roach claimed three wickets while Alzarri Joseph picked two and Jayden Seals got the rest of wicket for West Indies.

Earlier on Friday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat and tied on 234. Liton Das chipped in with 53 runs, Tamim Iqbal 46 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam scored 26 runs each.

Alzarri Joseph and Jauden Seals grasped three wickets apiece while Kyle Mayers and debutant Anderson Philip shared the rest between them equally.

West Indies in reply, piled up 408 runs in their first innings before being tied ridding on the bat of Kyle Mayers. He hoarded 146 runs while skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chipped in with 51 runs, John Campbell missed a fifty for five runs and Jermaine Blackwood had skittle out 40 runs.

Khaled Ahmed hauled five wickets for 106 runs, which is his maiden fifer in Test cricket while Mehidy Miraz clinched three wickets respectively and Shoriful Islam picked the rest.











