Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:29 AM
Scholz open to attending G20 summit despite Putin presence

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ELMAU CASTLE, June 27: Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated Monday that he was open to taking part in November's G20 summit even though host Indonesia has refused to block Russian leader Vladimir Putin from attending.
Scholz said that the group of major developed and developing economies will continue to play a "big role" and cooperation was key.
Germany would hence "not torpedo" the G20's work, Scholz told ZDF public television.
Scholz, who is currently hosting the G7 summit of top industrialised nations, said he would make a final decision on whether to attend "shortly before departure".
He noted that Indonesia has also extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Likewise, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that she did not rule out sitting at the same table with Putin at the G20.
"It is also important to tell him to his face what we think of him," she said.
"And we must carefully consider whether we want to paralyse the whole G20," she said, warning that the bloc is "too important a platform" to undermine.
G20 nations make up about 80 percent of total world economic output, while the G7 contributes about 31 percent.    -AFP


