Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:28 AM
US sets new sanctions against Russia, outlines G7 plans

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SCHLOSS ELMAU, June 27:  The United States said on Monday it and its G7 allies planned further action to support Ukraine and sanctions against Russia over its invasion of its neighbour.
Washington said the G7 group of rich nations would issue a statement of support for Ukraine, including new sanctions commitments.
The United States said it would implement sanctions on hundreds of individuals and entities, adding to the more than 1,000 already sanctioned, target companies in several countries and impose tariffs on hundreds of Russia products.
The United States will target Russian defence supply chains by imposing blocking sanctions on major state-owned defence enterprises and defence-related entities and individuals.
G7 Leaders will align and expand sanctions to further restrict Russia's access to key industrial inputs, services and technologies, particularly those supporting its armaments industrial base and technology    sector.
The United States will implement a higher tariff rate on more than 570 groups of Russian products worth approximately $2.3 billion to Russia.
Biden and other G7 leaders will seek authority to use revenues collected by new tariffs on Russian goods to help Ukraine.    -REUTERS
US sets new sanctions against Russia, outlines G7 plans


