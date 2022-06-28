Workshop on E-Nothi Management on at PSTU



PSTU VC Prof Hafiza Khatun, as chief guest, inaugurating the three-day workshop on 'E-Nothi Management' on Sunday. photo: observer

The workshop was organized in the Computer Lab of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU). A total of 20 officers have taken part in the workshop.

The opening session was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the PSTU Prof Hafiza Khatun as chief guest. Deputy VC Prof SM Mostafa Kamal Khan was present as special guest.

VC Prof Hafiza Khatun said there is no alternative to training. "Through training, we get a good idea of any subject. As a result, you can present yourself better. The scope of our knowledge and learning is wide."

The government tendering process has been made easier through the e-document management, she added.

