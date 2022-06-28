Video
Home Countryside

Tentulia farmers get Aman seeds, fertilisers

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, June 27: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Tentulia Upazila of the district distributed paddy seeds and chemical fertilisers among 750 small and marginal farmers at free of cost.
The distribution programme was held at the office of Upazila DAE on Sunday afternoon.
Tentulia Upazila Parishad Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu was present as chief guest while Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam presided over the programme.
Upazila Awami League President Freedom Fighter Yasin Ali Mandal, Additional Agriculture Officer Tamanna Ferdous, Kazi Mizanur Rahman and Deputy Assistant of Agriculture Department Motaleb Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.
In the distribution programme, each farmer received 5kg of Ufshi Aman seeds, 10 kg of MOP and 10 kg of DAP fertiliser per bigha.
Jahangir Alam said the farmers were given the paddy seeds and fertilisers under the incentive programme to increase Aman cultivation in the current fiscal year.


