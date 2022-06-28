Six killed in road mishaps

Six people have been killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Faridpur, Barishal, Laxmipur and Chapainawabganj, in four days.

FARIDPUR: Two people were killed in a collision between a truck and a microbus in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Ohidul Islam, a resident of Dhakuria Village, and Mofizur Rahman of Kochua Khanpara area at Rupdia in Jashore.

Police and local sources said a truck collided head-on with a microbus in Kandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 8 pm, leaving two commuters of the microbus dead on the spot and others injured.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Police Station (PS) Md Hamiduddin Ahmed.

Family members of the deceased said, they went to visit Padma Bridge on the opening day and met the tragic end of their lives while returning home.

BARISHAL: Two people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Wazirpur and Gournadi upazilas of the district in two days.

A covered van driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abed Ali, 42, son of late Mojam Uddin, hailed from Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur District.

Police and local sources said a bus, a covered van and a three wheeler collided head-on among those in Sanuhar area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 12pm, leaving three people including the covered van driver critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abed Ali dead.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Belal Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Shikder, 30, son of Khalil Shikder, a resident of Shahajira Village in the upazila.

The injured is Tuhin, a resident of Purba Khandani Village in Dasar Upazila of Madaripur.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit a nosimon (local vehicle) in Mahilara Union Parishad Complex area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the upazila at around 11pm, leaving its driver Khokon dead on the spot and passenger Tuhin critically injured.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Taibur Rahman Saurav, 18, son of Abu Taher Patwari, a resident of Asalpara area in Ramgati Upazila of the district. He was a second year student of Laxmipur Government Polytechnic Institute.

Local sources said Saurav was going to Ramgati from Laxmipur at night riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a goods-laden truck hit the motorcycle in Torabganj area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road in Kamalnagar Upazila, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Noakhali General Hospital for better treatment.

Saurav succumbed to his injuries on the way to Noakhali.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Madan Kumar, 38, son of Narayan Chandra Das of Matajihat area in Mohadevpur Upazila of Naogaon District. He was an employee of Palli Bidyut office.

Police and local sources said Madan Kumar was going to his office riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a private car hit the motorcycle in Magurshahar Kaitpukur area on the Adda-Sapahar Regional Road under Parbatipur Union in the upazila at around 3:30pm, leaving him seriously injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

However, locals seized the killer private car but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.











