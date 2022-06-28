Four unnatural deaths in four districts

Four people died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Natore, Rangamati, Mymensingh and Barishal, in recent times.

NATORE: A day-labourer was killed in a landslide in Singra Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Ballgary Moshinda Village under Sukash Union in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 32, son of late Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Dhapkurail Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shafiqul was lifting soil in the area beside the Natore-Singra Highway.

At one stage, soil fell on him accidentally, leaving him dead on the spot.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: An elderly man has died after falling from a hill in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

Deceased Md Nurul Alam, 80, was a resident of Kaptai Bashkendra area.

The deceased's family members said Nurul Alam went to collect grass for his cattle on a hill on Thursday afternoon, but he did not return home. Later on, they started a search for him and found his floating body on the Kaptai Lake on Friday morning.

Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Shahinur Rahman said police assumed that Nurul might have got a cardiac attack and, later on, he fell off the hill into the lake water.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A construction worker died after falling from the roof of an under construction building in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Samad Ali, 55, hailed from Noyapara Village in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur District.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Samad was working in an under construction building of Universal Denims Limited in Paragaon Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

At that time, he fell down from the roof of the building accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samad dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: An easy-bike driver died from snakebite in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on June 20.

Deceased Miraz Shikder, 24, was the son of Md Quddus Shikder, a resident of Ward No. 7 Dakshin Sholak Village under Sholak Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Miraz in the evening while he was catching fish in a waterlogged cropland nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.











