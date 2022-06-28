Five people murdered

Five men have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Narsingdi, Bhola, Rangamati and Sirajganj, in two days.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy was hacked to death by miscreants in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Altaf Hossain Firoz, 18, son of late Mulluk Chan, a resident of Rangalir Kuti Village under Baldia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants stopped Firoz's motorcycle in Zonab Ali's bamboo bush area while he was returning home from his shop at around 11:45pm. They started to hack him there, leaving Firoz severely injured.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed to the scene and rescued him.

Later on, Firoz succumbed to his injuries on the way to his house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased said the incident is a pre-planned murder and demanded justice for the killing.

However, police detained two youths for questioning and are trying to nab those involved in the murder.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A man was hacked and shot to death by miscreants in Belabo Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The incident took place in Khamarerchar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Narayanpur Union in the upazila at around 12pm.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, 45, son of Abdul Hye Mia, a resident of Khamarerchar Village. He was an LP gas and transport trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Kabir Hossain while he was going to the garage from home. They then hacked him indiscriminately, and shot him, leaving the trader dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

The family members of the deceased assumed that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

Belabo PS OC Shafayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: A man was strangled allegedly by his wife in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Humayun Kabir, 32, son of Nurul Islam, was a resident of Ward No. 3 Char Shawon area under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sharmin Begum, 27, wife of the deceased, developed an extramarital affair with one Md Liton, 32, son of Abul Kashem of Sakin Char Jahir Uddin area.

Following this, Sharmin along with her lover strangled Humayun Kabir while he was sleeping at home on Friday night.

However, the law enforcers arrested Sharmin and Liton on Sunday.

The arrested confessed of killing Humayun Kabir.

Tazumuddin PS OC SM Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested were sent to jail.

RANGAMATI: A man was shot to death in Rajsthali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Rajsthali PS OC Zakir Hossain said two groups of regional organizations were locked in a gun fight in Ogaripara area under Gaindya Union in the upazila at around 10pm.

Later on, police recovered the body of the man, wearing camouflage of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS), from the scene and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assume that the man was a member of JSS.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was murdered by his elder brother in Salanga PS area in the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Bablu Mia, 45, son of late Wahed Ali, was a resident of Panchlia Village in Hatikumrul Union under Salanga PS.

Salanga PS OC Abdul Quader Jilani said Bablu Mia and his elder brother Abdul Majid had been at loggerheads over land for long.

Following this, the two brothers were locked into an altercation on Friday.

At one stage of the altercation, Abdul Majid hit Bablu on his head with a brick, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, Bablu Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Salanga PS.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.











