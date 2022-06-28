

Leaders of Gurudaspur Upazila Awami League holding a press conference at its office at Chanchkoir Kachari Para on Sunday, protesting the death threat to Natore District AL President Md Abdul Quddus, MP. It has been alleged that Gurudaspur Municipality Mayor and Upazila AL General Secretary Md Shahnewaz Ali Molla threatened to kill the law-maker and his family members at a meeting on Mashinda High School ground in the upazila on June 21. photo: observer