Fishermen frustrated as fish production falls in sea, rivers

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 27: Hilsa and other fishes are not visible in the Bay of Bengal. These are poorly caught in fisher's net. So fishers of Char Fasson Upazila of the district who are going to the sea from rivers are returning to fishing ghats with empty boats.

Now frustration is gripping fishers. They are passing idle time sitting at fishing ghats. It is crippling 60,000 coastal fishers in the upazila. The case for other fishes is unbelievably concerning. The fish-based economy of southern region is facing a bitter experience.

Sea-going fishing trawlers or boats are 4,129 in Char Fasson while sea-going fishers are 17,561. The number of fishers is increasing gradually. Fishing trawlers are going to the sea. The sea is impacted badly.

According to sources, sea fish breeding is hampered due to rising fishing trawlers and industrial boats (trolling vessels).

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer,

fishers expressed their concern over decreasing fishes in the sea and rivers. It is becoming a critical crisis, they added.

New fishing boats are not following safe fishing in the sea. But it is not monitored effectively.

If the reckless fishing continues, the Bay of Bengal will turn fishless once, they added.

In the case of fishing in the sea, small wooden trawlers, medium wooden trawlers and industrial trawlers are used. According to local sources, 60,000-65,000 boats are engaged in fishing in the deep sea. Fishers of Char Fasson don't go to deep sea with industrial trawlers. But they go to deep sea with fishing trawlers. In the sea, industrial trawlers are about 251.

At present, there are 4,129 sea-going trawlers or fishing boats at Char Fasson. The registered fishers are 57,311 including 17,561 under VGF facility.

Old Fisher Rahim Maji of Dhalchar said, "When I was child there were only five/six fishing boats in Char Fasson. Now there are more than 1,000."

A recent visit to several fishing ghats found fishers passing idle time. They said fishes are caught thinly, and these are not enough even to lift cost.

General Secretary of Char Fasson Upazila Fishers Association Sohag said, different nets including mosquito net, berjal, behundi and trolling vessels are destroying 300 fish species. The government should control it, he added.

When asked, Char Fasson Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Minar said, trawlers are increasing in the sea; it is difficult to research out whether it is a sign of profit or loss.

"We're working for sustainable fisheries development. Fish should be caught without creating crisis," he added.

Now a 63-day (May 20-July23) ban on catching hilsa and other fishes in the sea is going on. It will ensure breeding and fish growth, he maintained.













