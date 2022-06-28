Two crushed under train in Noakhali, Sirajganj

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Sirajganj, on Saturday.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A man was crushed under a train in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 48, could not be known immediately.

On information, police recovered the body from Chowmuhani Tokkapol area at around 8 pm and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Laksam Railway Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Chowmuhani Railway Police Outpost official Md Nofel Uddin confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton Hossain, 45, son of Shamsul Haque Master, a resident of Tengrail Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Bazar Railway PS Haeun Ar Rashid said the Nilsagar Express Train from Dhaka hit Liton in Jamtoil Railway Station area at around 10:30am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

