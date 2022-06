Seeds of onion and Aman paddy distributed among 800 farmers











The seeds of onion and Aman paddy and fertilisers were distributed among 800 small and marginal farmers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon at free of cost. Dhamoirhat Upazila Department of Agriculture Extension organized the distribution programme on Monday. Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azhar Ali Mandal inaugurated the programme in the morning. photo: observer