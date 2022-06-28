Re-investigation into Journalist Balu killing case demanded

KHULNA, June 27: Journalists on Monday demanded a fresh probe into the journalist Humayun Kabir Balu murder case as all the accused got acquitted because of weak investigation and flawed chargesheet. They also demanded fresh trial of the case.

To ensure proper justice in the Balu murder case, district journalists reiterated their demand of exemplary punishment for the killers at a discussion meeting organized on the 18th death anniversary of Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu.

The commemorating meeting was held in the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium of Khulna Press Club (KPC) with its President S M Nazrul Islam in the chair.

Humayun Kabir Balu was the editor of Dainik Janmobhumi and president of the KPC.

He was bombed to death on June 27 in 2004 in front of his office-cum-residence in the city.

He was returning home from his paternal house after distribution of sweet to his old mother for his daughter's outstanding result in the SSC examination.

Speakers also demanded arrest of all killers and masterminds behind the Balu killing and trial of around 30 journalists including Manik Saha and Sagar Runi.

Journalists leaders urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take steps regarding the Balu killing case.

They lauded the Prime Minister for giving 'Ekushey Padak' to journalists Humayun Kabir Balu and Manik Shaha for their outstanding role in Liberation War as well as journalism.

Among others, ex-KPC president Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Vice-presidents S M Sahid Hossain, Mahbub Alam Sohag, ex-general secretaries Md Saheb Ali, Mallick Sudhangsu, journalists Sohrab Hossain, Rakib Uddin Pannu and Arafat Hossain Rumi addressed the meeting. KPC Joint Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Munna conducted it.

Later on, a Doa Mahfil was held.

Earlier, KPC leaders paid tribute to Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu at the Journalists Monument on the KPC premises.

Journalists, employees of Dainik Janmobhumi and Rajpather Dabi, members of Humayun Kabir Balu Srimti Parisad paid tribute to the portrait of Humayun Kabir Balu on his office-cum-residence premises.











