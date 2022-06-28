Two die from ‘wrong treatment’

Two people died allegedly from wrong treatment in two districts- Pirojpur and Barishal, in three days.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A pregnant woman died from wrong treatment at a clinic in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Nasima Begum, 35, was the wife of Mahidul Hawlader of Dakshin Indurkani Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nasima Begum was admitted to Matriseba Clinic at night with her labour pain.

At that time, Nasima Begum was pushed saline and liquid, which left her seriously sick.

The family members immediately took her to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

The deceased's family members alleged that Nasima Begum died from wrong treatment. They demanded justice for it.

Manager of Matrisadan Clinic Razib Roy denied the allegation.

BARISHAL: A man died allegedly from wrong treatment in the operation theatre of Alhaj Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman Diabetic Hospital in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Mojibor Akan, 60, son of late Syed Ali Akan, was a resident of Medakul Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mojibor was admitted to the hospital at noon as he felt sick.

The on-duty physician of the hospital Dr Md Golam Sadeque Hawlader suggested an operation at that time.

Later on, Mojibor died in the operation theatre in the evening.

Dr Md Golam Sadeque denied the allegation of wrong treatment against him.









