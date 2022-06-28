Thousands of people suffer for deplorable roads at Sreepur



The photo shows one of the deplorable roads in Sreepur Upazila. photo: observer

The roads have been awaiting repairing for years. No initiative has so far been taken to develop these.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, suffering people blamed Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) for negligence in the case of improving roads. Immense suffering is being faced by locals and labourers of different industrial factories.

Troubled communications are being suffered by about 2,000 students of a local school.

Starting from Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at MC Bazar of Telihati Union of Sreepur Upazila, Haji Chhota Kalim School road of about one kilometre (KM) is linked to Mawna-Dhanua road. The road is sided by another about 800 metre-long Reaz Uddin Member road along Sufia Cotton Mill. There is another one kilometre road from Rangila Bazar to Pear Ali College road.

These three roads are regularly being used by lakhs of labourers of neighbouring 14 factories, students of different education institutions and locals.

According to sources, repairing applications were made to local administration. But no initiative has been taken so far.

Head Teacher of Haji Chhota Kalim High School Abdul Hannan Sajal said, the MC Bazar road is connected to the main entrance of the school with 2,200 students; alongside, there are one college and one primary school.

The school is also a designated SSC exam centre. A total of 1,824 SSC examinees belonging to nine schools will take part in the exam at the centre.

If the road is not repaired immediately, examinees' suffering will go untold.

Centring the road, about 15 industrial units have grown up in Mawna and Mulaud areas, employing more than one lakh labourers. But due to bad condition of the road, goods carrying and movement of labourers are hampered.

A female labourer of Noman Group's Nice Fabrics Amena Aktar said, "We have to move with shoes at hand while raining.

Developments are going on across the country. "But here we see fading road conditions. I can't image why so negligence at industrial area," she added.

Labourer Matiur Rahman of Tamisha Fashion said, small sufferings have turned big. He said he has been seeing negligence at the locality for his last eight years of service. Considering the public sufferings, the government should give attention to facilities of people, he added.

One Abdul Aziz of Mulaid area said, the road from Rangila Bazar to Pear Ali College is deplorable; it is used by students of the college, Mawna Bahumukhi High School and JM Government Primary School. "I applied to different offices of the administration three years back for repairing the road. But it was not addressed," he added.

Sreepur Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Razibul Ahsan said, "We don't have fund for repairing these roads immediately. We need it to adopt some processes for permanent repairing, but it is time-consuming."

"In fact, we've nothing to do at this moment", he added.











SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, June 27: Deplorable conditions of several roads in Sreepur Upazila of the district are causing untold sufferings to thousands of locals everyday.The roads have been awaiting repairing for years. No initiative has so far been taken to develop these.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, suffering people blamed Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) for negligence in the case of improving roads. Immense suffering is being faced by locals and labourers of different industrial factories.Troubled communications are being suffered by about 2,000 students of a local school.Starting from Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at MC Bazar of Telihati Union of Sreepur Upazila, Haji Chhota Kalim School road of about one kilometre (KM) is linked to Mawna-Dhanua road. The road is sided by another about 800 metre-long Reaz Uddin Member road along Sufia Cotton Mill. There is another one kilometre road from Rangila Bazar to Pear Ali College road.These three roads are regularly being used by lakhs of labourers of neighbouring 14 factories, students of different education institutions and locals.According to sources, repairing applications were made to local administration. But no initiative has been taken so far.Head Teacher of Haji Chhota Kalim High School Abdul Hannan Sajal said, the MC Bazar road is connected to the main entrance of the school with 2,200 students; alongside, there are one college and one primary school.The school is also a designated SSC exam centre. A total of 1,824 SSC examinees belonging to nine schools will take part in the exam at the centre.If the road is not repaired immediately, examinees' suffering will go untold.Centring the road, about 15 industrial units have grown up in Mawna and Mulaud areas, employing more than one lakh labourers. But due to bad condition of the road, goods carrying and movement of labourers are hampered.A female labourer of Noman Group's Nice Fabrics Amena Aktar said, "We have to move with shoes at hand while raining.Developments are going on across the country. "But here we see fading road conditions. I can't image why so negligence at industrial area," she added.Labourer Matiur Rahman of Tamisha Fashion said, small sufferings have turned big. He said he has been seeing negligence at the locality for his last eight years of service. Considering the public sufferings, the government should give attention to facilities of people, he added.One Abdul Aziz of Mulaid area said, the road from Rangila Bazar to Pear Ali College is deplorable; it is used by students of the college, Mawna Bahumukhi High School and JM Government Primary School. "I applied to different offices of the administration three years back for repairing the road. But it was not addressed," he added.Sreepur Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Razibul Ahsan said, "We don't have fund for repairing these roads immediately. We need it to adopt some processes for permanent repairing, but it is time-consuming.""In fact, we've nothing to do at this moment", he added.