Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 4:27 AM
Home Editorial

Help our wailing farmers

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

T    he horrendous floods recently not only washed away thousands of acres paddy fields, but also wiped out whatever crops and food grains had been stored in homesteads.
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, some two crore tonnes of Boro rice was harvested from the fields, much higher than last year, and also despite the floods in April and May. After supplying much of the rice to the markets, farmers had stocked much of the remaining at their homes for the season.

Now all lay empty.
However, in the flash floods that hit Sylhet division in the last week of April - 7,730 hectares of Boro paddy were damaged in Sunamganj, Sylhet and Habiganj districts.

Less than a month later during the flash floods occurring on May 11 damaged around 2,534 hectares of Boro, 1,674 hectares of Aush, including 1,500 hectares of vegetables and 75 hectares of peanuts. And the fresh spate of floods that commenced on June 15 is the third consecutive blow within two months.

In Sylhet district alone, 28,945 hectares of crops had been reportedly damaged till June 26. Moreover, according to an estimate by the agriculture ministry - 56,000 hectares of Aush had been destroyed.

However, total loss of crops in three other districts is still being assessed since floodwaters still has not receded in the low-lying areas.

Given the growing plight of our farmers, we urge the government to be prompt in helping our badly hit farmers and their families. There is no room for procrastination, and local governments in the flood-hit areas must provide relief without delay.

A plan should be chalked out and implemented to provide our farmers with seedlings immediately after the floodwater recedes, and also to compensate them for the crop loss.

They must provide financial assistance to make up for lost property while ensuring that farmers are able to go back to farming land as soon as the waters recede.

In conclusion, recent unanticipated floods also demonstrate the importance of making long-term plans to respond to natural disasters as well.

Lest we forget, a UN research study revealed in March of 2020 clearly warned that more frequent and severe floods are likely to occur in Bangladesh and India due to climate change by 2030. And such floods could result in losses in South Asia equivalent of $ 215 billion each year. In this context, the government must seriously gather momentum in the fight against climate change, and introduce sustainable solutions to help farmers deal with its adverse impacts.

Unquestionably, disastrous effects of climate change are turning recent floods to be increasingly unpredictable and the recent floods only serves as a testimony to that ominous reality.


