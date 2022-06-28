Video
Letter To the Editor

Protect the beauty of the Padma Bridge

Published : Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,

The Padma Bridge, a symbol of pride and success of the people of the southern region and all over Bangladesh, was inaugurated on June 25 amidst all speculations and criticisms. In a video it is seen that a young man opened the nut of the railing of the bridge and TikTok it. The saddest thing is that where the whole world is greeting Bangladesh, that person is opening 2 nuts of the bridge and questioning the maturity of the bridge.
However, in a notification of the bridge authority, everyone has been told that it is completely prohibited for any kind of vehicle to stand on the Padma bridge and to take pictures or walk while standing on the bridge. But everyone is indifferent about following the rules.
The administration has already started working on the issue.  But, at the end of the day, no plan will succeed without the support of the people. So we have to be aware, remember that the bridge is a Traveler to success and pried as well as improving the communication system of our country.

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Feni Government College


