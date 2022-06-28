

Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration



The infant mortality rate has lessened to 23.7 per thousand whereas maternal mortality rate has pulled in to almost zero. The average life expectancy has swelled in to 73 years. In particular, Bangladesh is now a leading country in eradicating poverty and hunger, achieving universal primary education, gender equality, women's empowerment, reducing infant mortality and perking up maternal health. Bangladesh has obtained the ultimate recognition of being a developing country from a least developed country by the United Nations.



The Padma Bridge has been built with the country's own fund which has already emerged as a symbol of pride and self-respect of the Bengali nation. There are few instances in the world of building bridges connecting rivers as fast as the Padma.



The government has upgraded 458 km of national highways to four or more lanes since 2009. Work is afoot to upgrade another 887 km of highway to four lanes and above. Among them, the first expressway in Bangladesh Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga, Jatrabari-Kanchpur eight lane, Dhaka-Chittagong, Dhaka-Mymensingh, Nabinagar-DEPZ-Chandra four lane, Gazipur-Tangail and several other highways have been overpast.



A railway bridge has been constructed over the Padma Bridge to fetch the people of the south under the railways. Expansion of railways, construction and renovation of modern railways, conversion of railways to dual gauge, induction of initiated and closed railway stations, preface of new trains and enhancement in train services are preserving.



To make the port city of Chittagong a 'one city, two town' model, the government took initiative to build a tunnel under the Karnafuli river to connect the city between Patenga and Anwara in south Chittagong. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Cox's Bazar and Chittagong by about 40 km. The construction of a 20-kilometer Metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel to Bangladesh Bank resembles completion to ease traffic congestion in the capital. The project will save 2.4 billion a year, equivalent to 1.5 percent of GDP and 16 percent of Bangladesh's total tax revenue.



Having 1320 MW capacity of Payra Thermal Power Plant has been accomplished this year. The first unit of 1,200 MW capacity of Ruppur nuclear power plant, the largest development project in the history of the country at a cost of Taka 1 lakh 13 thousand crore, will be commissioned byApril next year.



Extensive development activities have been undertaken to radically change the education system by identifying the weak structure of the primary education system and the inadequacy of technical education as the premier crisis of education.

This is the first government to integrate rural advancement into the mainstream of development. Since 2009, 6655 km of roads have been developed in the village, 3, 94,000 bridges and culverts, 1,008 Union Parishad complex buildings, 1,025 cyclone centre and 327 upazila complex buildings have been constructed and expanded.



The vision of eliminating food deficit by increasing agricultural production in Vision 2021 and making the country self-sufficient in food production has already been acquired as a result of various steps taken by the government.

Bangladesh is now the second largest exporter of readymade garments in the world over the past few decades using the government's policy support. The government's expansion of technical education and the provision of various trainings have resulted in the creation of skilled manpower. Manpower is earning a lot of foreign exchange by exporting, expatriate income remittances have also increased from 4.6 billion in 2005-06 to 148.5 billion in 2022. The foreign exchange reserves increased from 3.5 billion in 2005-06 to 44951 million in January 2022.



The number of electricity grantee has increased by 100 per cent. Meanwhile, 750 million cubic feet of gas is being added to the national grid daily from the LNG terminal at Maheshkhali.



The government has taken groundbreaking steps to make the dream of a digital Bangladesh a reality. Coming to power with a pledge to build a hunger and poverty free country, Sheikh Hasina has built accessible internet services including installation of Bangabandhu satellite in space, launch of mobile banking activities, and construction of bank ATM booths in upazila towns.



The rate of sabotage in the country has come down a lot as a result of proper initiatives of the law enforcement agencies. The people of the country are now living in peace. The terrorist have also carried out a number of vicious incidents, including the Holi Artisan massacre. But under the strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the backbone of the militants has been broken with the dedicated efforts of all forces including police, RAB and army.



National Women's Development Policy-2011 has been formulated for the overall empowerment of women. Stipend activities have been introduced from primary to secondary level to encourage women's education. Various steps have been taken to ensure women's participation at every level of society. The overall rights of children have been protected through the formulation of 'National Children's Policy-2011'. Moreover, 146398 landless and homeless families have been allotted houses with two hundred demesnes for for climate refugees at Khurushkul in Cox's Bazar. Construction of 447 flats, 10,000 flats has been constructed in Mirpur for slum dwellers in Dhaka.



G M Hirak, Ex-President of Bangladesh Journalism Student Council (BJSC)











