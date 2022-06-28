

Budget must control inflation, ensure food security



Though the budget is hailed by many stakeholders and few policy makers, it is uncertain about its implementations amid several challenges like controlling inflation, making availability of foreign currencies in particular dollars and food security in the coming days.



In the budget the finance minister has devised few polices to control inflation and to make foreign currency available by giving tax amnesty and relaxing remittance rules to bring back laundered money to the country. Will the government be able to make it into reality in the coming financial year? If it is possible surely he deserves a grand credit in his political career.



The finance minister presented the budget for the FY23 in the context of an unprecedented economic crisis that neither Bangladesh nor the world has seen in several decades. The worst victims in this crisis are the low income people. Keeping in this mind the government has emphasized on devise policies that would revive the economy and save people from poverty and deprivation.



The measures to tackle inflation that are proposed in the FY2022-23 budget might not make one happy on several grounds as the proposed budget does not have any visible and adequate measures to contain inflationary pressure on people. The tax-free personal income threshold per year remains the same at Tk3 lakh. The limit should be raised to Tk3.50 lakh, given the pressure of rising food inflation and income erosion induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Besides as opposed to no tax relief for the low-income households, there are a few measures that are targeted for higher income groups: i) The limit of annual tax-free allowances in addition to salaries, such as housing, transportation, and healthcare, has been increased from Tk 5.5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh; ii) The rate of tax rebate on investment has been proposed to be increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent; iii) Special tax treatment will be provided at various rates for undisclosed assets. There are proposals for reducing corporate tax. Though this may help businesses to grow though, it is uncertain what may happen to others.



Amid dollar crunch import costs are on rise so to control inflation it is imperative to withdraw duty on some products aiming to make it within buying of the general people. But reduction of import tax from some essential items has not been included in the proposed budget. Currently at least 29 imported essential food items currently face a high incidence of tax. Some of these items - rice, palm oil, lentils and sugar - could have been considered for tariff reduction.



Regarding the import tax reduction, the government's worry on lower domestic resource mobilization is understandable. However, there are several measures that have been proposed for the higher income groups that would reduce tax collection. This also raises concern on tax justice. The government has indicated that the prices of gas and electricity will be adjusted gradually.



The government has already increased the gas prices, both at the household and the industry levels. This will increase inflationary pressure on the common people. Of course, subsidies will have to be gradually removed, since they encourage inefficient resource utilization. They also deprive the government from revenue collection. However, in the current context, it should be phased out gradually.



In the proposed budget inflation target is set at 5.6 per cent. Such a target is based on two unhelpful assumptions. One of the assumptions is that the enormous economic challenges faced around the world will be over by next year. As it is, inflation does not reflect the real pressure of prices, since the commodity basket of people has changed. If the consumption pattern of the poor is taken into consideration, inflation would be in the range of 10-15 per cent. In fact, the price data provided by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) shows high prices of all major essential items.



The other one is that the finance minister has probably assumed that even if the global economy does not turn around, Bangladesh will continue to thrive and solve all economic problems on its own. It seems the policymakers have overlooked the global economic context and the predictions by international organizations. In the proposed budget the finance minister has given opportunities to bring back laundered money by devising tax amnesty and relaxed remittance rules. He says this is a great opportunity for those who have laundered money or made illegal assets abroad.



In this process the requirement of submission of documents for getting 2.5 per cent incentive against inward remittance of $5,000 and above was withdrawn to bring back the money laundered abroad. Besides, the government is all set to offer the opportunity to legalise people's unreported assets outside the country unquestioned in the next fiscal year (subject to paying taxes ranging 7 per cent-15 percent).

In this regard my opinion is that the proposal to bring back the laundered money by paying a nominal tax in the national budget instead of enforcement of the money laundering act is nothing but condoning and recognizing the offences. Earlier giving the opportunity of whitening the black money was not effective either.

So I suggest for revisiting the proposal in the budget and to establish good governance to strengthen the economic foundation that has long been prevailing in the country. I also suggest for not to increase the price of electricity for one year to recover from the impact of Covid. The proposal to bring back the laundered money by paying only 7 per cent tax means the government is protecting the interest of the money launderers.

Writer is a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and Chairman of Little Group.



















T he government has proposed national budget for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23) at a time when the country's economy is facing multi problems due to persisting corona virus infection and war between Russia and Ukraine.Though the budget is hailed by many stakeholders and few policy makers, it is uncertain about its implementations amid several challenges like controlling inflation, making availability of foreign currencies in particular dollars and food security in the coming days.In the budget the finance minister has devised few polices to control inflation and to make foreign currency available by giving tax amnesty and relaxing remittance rules to bring back laundered money to the country. Will the government be able to make it into reality in the coming financial year? If it is possible surely he deserves a grand credit in his political career.The finance minister presented the budget for the FY23 in the context of an unprecedented economic crisis that neither Bangladesh nor the world has seen in several decades. The worst victims in this crisis are the low income people. Keeping in this mind the government has emphasized on devise policies that would revive the economy and save people from poverty and deprivation.The measures to tackle inflation that are proposed in the FY2022-23 budget might not make one happy on several grounds as the proposed budget does not have any visible and adequate measures to contain inflationary pressure on people. The tax-free personal income threshold per year remains the same at Tk3 lakh. The limit should be raised to Tk3.50 lakh, given the pressure of rising food inflation and income erosion induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.Besides as opposed to no tax relief for the low-income households, there are a few measures that are targeted for higher income groups: i) The limit of annual tax-free allowances in addition to salaries, such as housing, transportation, and healthcare, has been increased from Tk 5.5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh; ii) The rate of tax rebate on investment has been proposed to be increased from 10 per cent to 15 per cent; iii) Special tax treatment will be provided at various rates for undisclosed assets. There are proposals for reducing corporate tax. Though this may help businesses to grow though, it is uncertain what may happen to others.Amid dollar crunch import costs are on rise so to control inflation it is imperative to withdraw duty on some products aiming to make it within buying of the general people. But reduction of import tax from some essential items has not been included in the proposed budget. Currently at least 29 imported essential food items currently face a high incidence of tax. Some of these items - rice, palm oil, lentils and sugar - could have been considered for tariff reduction.Regarding the import tax reduction, the government's worry on lower domestic resource mobilization is understandable. However, there are several measures that have been proposed for the higher income groups that would reduce tax collection. This also raises concern on tax justice. The government has indicated that the prices of gas and electricity will be adjusted gradually.The government has already increased the gas prices, both at the household and the industry levels. This will increase inflationary pressure on the common people. Of course, subsidies will have to be gradually removed, since they encourage inefficient resource utilization. They also deprive the government from revenue collection. However, in the current context, it should be phased out gradually.In the proposed budget inflation target is set at 5.6 per cent. Such a target is based on two unhelpful assumptions. One of the assumptions is that the enormous economic challenges faced around the world will be over by next year. As it is, inflation does not reflect the real pressure of prices, since the commodity basket of people has changed. If the consumption pattern of the poor is taken into consideration, inflation would be in the range of 10-15 per cent. In fact, the price data provided by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) shows high prices of all major essential items.The other one is that the finance minister has probably assumed that even if the global economy does not turn around, Bangladesh will continue to thrive and solve all economic problems on its own. It seems the policymakers have overlooked the global economic context and the predictions by international organizations. In the proposed budget the finance minister has given opportunities to bring back laundered money by devising tax amnesty and relaxed remittance rules. He says this is a great opportunity for those who have laundered money or made illegal assets abroad.In this process the requirement of submission of documents for getting 2.5 per cent incentive against inward remittance of $5,000 and above was withdrawn to bring back the money laundered abroad. Besides, the government is all set to offer the opportunity to legalise people's unreported assets outside the country unquestioned in the next fiscal year (subject to paying taxes ranging 7 per cent-15 percent).In this regard my opinion is that the proposal to bring back the laundered money by paying a nominal tax in the national budget instead of enforcement of the money laundering act is nothing but condoning and recognizing the offences. Earlier giving the opportunity of whitening the black money was not effective either.So I suggest for revisiting the proposal in the budget and to establish good governance to strengthen the economic foundation that has long been prevailing in the country. I also suggest for not to increase the price of electricity for one year to recover from the impact of Covid. The proposal to bring back the laundered money by paying only 7 per cent tax means the government is protecting the interest of the money launderers.Writer is a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and Chairman of Little Group.