Bhutan thanks BD's Fair Group for training its youths

Bhutan has thanked Bangladesh's Fair Group for providing hands-on training to its youths through an internship programme.

Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl hoped that these youths would return home and contribute to Bhutan's socio-economic development.

Fair Group organised a month-long special internship programme for the Bhutanese youths in smartphones, consumer electronics products and automobile maintenance and servicing in response to a request from the country.

Ambassador Rinchen and Fair Group Chair Ruhul Alam AL Mahbub handed over internship certificates to eight Bhutanese youths in Dhaka Sunday.

The envoy said Bangladesh's role in the socio-economic development of Bhutan is immense.

Ruhul Alam assured him of continued cooperation in the development of human resources in Bhutan. "Skilled trainers will be sent from Fair Group if necessary to enhance the skills of the trainers in Bhutan."

Fair Group is producing South Korea's Samsung smartphones and consumer electronics products at its factories in Shibpur, Narsingdi and marketing them all over Bangladesh.

The work of setting up a Fair Technology Factory at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakair, Gazipur is now nearing completion, where the group will assemble South Korea's Hyundai SUVs and sedans. -UNB